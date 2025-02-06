Bannon delighted
Trump’s Gaza plan is “beyond the universe”
Donald Trump's former campaign strategist Steve Bannon is delighted with the US President's proposals for the future of the Gaza Strip.
"I admire that it's not just beyond conventional thinking, it's beyond the universe," the representative of the ultra-right in the US enthused to the Wall Street Journal.
At a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, Trump announced that the USA would "take over" the Gaza Strip and turn it into an economically flourishing "Riviera of the Middle East". The Palestinians living there would have to leave the area. The statements were met with fierce criticism both abroad and in the USA. US government representatives subsequently attempted to calm the waves and put Trump's statements into perspective.
Bannon: Every day with Trump is a "day of thunder"
The core of Trump's message was that old patterns and ways of thinking had to be broken, Bannon told the newspaper. "I think we'll see more of that in the future". Every single day of the next four years will be "a day of thunder". Trump's second term will be remembered as "the age of Trump".
Like Musk in 2024, Bannon was considered a decisive factor in Trump's election victory in 2016. In the White House, Trump made the right-wing publicist his chief strategist, but he only remained in government headquarters until the summer of 2017. A few months later, Bannon's statements about Trump's family led to a major rift. Apart from that, however, Bannon remained loyal to Trump - and Trump repeatedly expressed his appreciation for Bannon's support.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
