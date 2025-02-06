Big back payment for teacher

You would think that as a teacher you wouldn't have to worry about the correct calculation of your financial entitlements. A recent case in Vorarlberg shows that this is not the case: Mr. S. worked as a religion teacher at various secondary schools and elementary school in Vorarlberg from 1991 to 2024. He was initially employed by the state and later by a private association. He finally retired at the end of August 2024. Due to his more than 30 years of service, he was entitled to the statutory severance payment of twelve months' salary. So far, so unspectacular. However, an important detail was overlooked: At the beginning of his employment, a teaching commitment of 22 hours per week had been agreed for Mr. S.