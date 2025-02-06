Drama on campus
Örebro shooter could have been an ex-student
On Tuesday, a male gunman killed eleven people on a campus in Örebro, Sweden. The investigation is ongoing. It is now certain that the man, who is around 35 years old, was once a student at the Risbergska educational institution in question.
What is known so far is that the fatal shots were fired on Tuesday at the Risbergska campus in Örebro, an educational center for adults aged 20 and over about 200 kilometers west of the Swedish capital Stockholm. Sweden's Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer called the crime "the worst mass shooting" ever seen in Sweden.
Motive unclear, perpetrator not a gang member
Much in the case remains unclear - such as the motive for the crime. Investigators assume that the perpetrator acted alone and that it was not an act of terrorism. The suspected perpetrator was therefore a man who was not previously known to the police. He had no links to a gang.
Six people were taken to hospital, some with life-threatening injuries. According to the police, the alleged perpetrator of the attack was already dead when the police found him.
Videos of the operation at the school are circulating on social media (see X postings above and below).
"No ideological motives"
The Swedish police warned against false reports on Wednesday. "We would like to make it clear that, based on current investigative and intelligence information, there is no information to suggest that the perpetrator acted out of ideological motives." This was also emphasized again on Friday.
Flags flown at half-mast
The flags at the parliament building and the royal palace in Stockholm were flown at half-mast on Wednesday.
Pictures from Örebro:
Shots fired during the lunch break
Teacher Maria P. had already reported on Tuesday that on the day of the shooting, shortly after the lunch break, someone had pushed open the door to her classroom and told all the pupils to come out.
"Gathered my students and we ran"
"I took all 15 of my students into the hallway and we started running," said the 54-year-old teacher. "Then I heard two gunshots, but we made it. We were near the school entrance." She added: "I saw people dragging injured people out, first one, then another. I realized it was very serious."
"Painful day for the whole of Sweden"
"It is a very painful day for the whole of Sweden," wrote Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the day of the tragedy. "My thoughts are (also) with all those whose normal school day has been turned into fear. Being locked in a classroom and fearing for your life is a nightmare that no one should experience."
Sweden has been struggling with a wave of shootings and bombings for some time now. The cause is mostly power struggles between criminal gangs. According to the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention, ten people were killed in seven fatal acts of violence at schools between 2010 and 2022.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
