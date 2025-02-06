Marital crisis with Hailey?
Bieber fans shocked: “Justin needs help!”
Is it the sleepless nights of a young dad, alleged marital problems with Hailey Bieber or health problems that are written all over Justin Bieber's face in the latest photos? In any case, fans are shocked and demand: "He needs help!"
The latest paparazzi pictures of Justin Bieber are causing quite a stir. The reason: the singer looks pretty shattered. Dark circles under his eyes, a tired look and sunken cheeks are cause for concern.
Is Hailey thinking about splitting up?
But is this really just the face of a young dad who doesn't get enough sleep? After all, son Jack Blues was born around five months ago. Or is there more to it than that?
Rumors of a marital crisis between Justin and Hailey Bieber have been circulating for several weeks now. In January, there was a lot of excitement when the singer briefly unfollowed his beautiful wife on Instagram. His account had been hacked, the 30-year-old reassured us a short time later, while his wife immediately posted a love photo as proof against the nasty rumors.
However, an insider has now told the Daily Mail that there is a serious crisis behind the scenes. "She loves him madly, but he's an unpredictable person. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him," he explained.
"She has to put up with a lot"
The top model's friends were probably hoping that Bieber would calm down after the birth of their son. But: "His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She has to put up with a lot," the insider continued.
But it's not just the marriage problems that are currently gnawing at Bieber. He has also developed "a deep fear of being in places where there are a lot of people", the insider explained. It is the "fear of large crowds" that is one of the reasons why the former teen star "hasn't been on tour for a while".
Fans worry about their idol
Justin Bieber's fans are more than worried after the latest pictures were published. "He looks 40, this young man needs help. Real help," wrote one fan online.
And another was convinced: "Something is gnawing at him. It's not a sign of weakness to ask for help. He has a son to raise."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
