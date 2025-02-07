Bon appetit! Lent is going to be delicious

Regional treasures

In Burgenland, Melanie and Jürgen Csencsits' three-toque restaurant in Harmisch, a district of Kohfidisch in Oberwart, offers appetizing moments of pleasure. "Harmonious Pannonian - sophisticated, but not over the top, in keeping with the season" - that's a brief description of the delicious cuisine. In short, the menu contains regional treasures with a strong sense of style. Lent, meal time!