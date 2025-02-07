Gourmet weeks
Bon appetit! Lent is going to be delicious
It makes your mouth water! After the foolish hustle and bustle and a hangover breakfast on Ash Wednesday, top restaurants all over Austria are whetting the appetite for very special gourmet weeks. In Burgenland, Melanie and Jürgen Csencsits' three-toque restaurant serves up special moments of indulgence.
This is how tasty Lent can be: After the successful launch of the "Gourmet Weeks" last year, the culinary initiative of the Austrian "Jeunes Restaurateurs" is entering the next round.
Everything for gourmets
Top restaurants across the federal states - from Mangold in Lochau in Vorarlberg to Gaumenkitzel in Kirchberg am Wechsel in Lower Austria - are cooking up a storm. The almost three dozen gourmet addresses boast 24 stars, ten "Green Stars" and five "Bib Gourmands" from the Michelin Guide.
Refining Lent
From March 10 to April 19, all participating top restaurants will be serving a three-course menu "at an exclusive friendship price". "Exceptional, varied dishes for friends of the highest culinary art are intended to refine the Lenten season," it is emphasized. "Be sure to book in advance," is the tip.
Regional treasures
In Burgenland, Melanie and Jürgen Csencsits' three-toque restaurant in Harmisch, a district of Kohfidisch in Oberwart, offers appetizing moments of pleasure. "Harmonious Pannonian - sophisticated, but not over the top, in keeping with the season" - that's a brief description of the delicious cuisine. In short, the menu contains regional treasures with a strong sense of style. Lent, meal time!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
