Payne’s girlfriend talks about Liam’s final days

Relapse came "out of nowhere"

The relapse of her boyfriend, who had repeatedly spoken about his problems in the past, came "out of nowhere" for her, Cassidy explained. She hadn't realized that he was in such a fragile state. "I just didn't think that something like this could happen, that it could turn out the way it did. It still doesn't really feel real to me that he's gone," she explained. She has thought about her boyfriend "every second of every day" since his death.