Waltzing fun for young and old at the Theater Museum
Vienna is celebrating the 200th birthday of Johann Strauss. The "Krone" invites you to a colorful family afternoon at the Theatermuseum, where young and old can immerse themselves in the world of the Waltz King with a varied program.
This year, the whole of Vienna will be the scene of celebrations in honor of Johann Strauss! To mark the 200th anniversary of his birth, the Theatermuseum and the Vienna City Hall Library are presenting an exciting and eventful program focusing on the great composer.
Highlights for young and old Strauss fans
Children and young people can also immerse themselves in the life of the Waltz King in a playful way, accompanied by the "Flederstrauss". On Saturday, February 22, the "Krone" is hosting a children's afternoon with a cross-section of three school workshops:
- "MAY I PLEASE? "
In a mixture of guided tour and workshop, the children discover the famous musician Johann Strauss. They compose, conduct and experience rhythm in a playful way. The program ends with self-made beards and a waltz dance.
- "EIN STRAUSS KOMMT SELTEN ALLEIN "
An interactive guided tour takes pupils into the world of Johann Strauss and his brothers. They learn exciting facts about their musical creations - and at the end, of course, they dance the waltz!
- "STRAUSS AND MORE "
Young people embark on a fascinating journey through the exhibition, explore the many facets of Johann Strauss and try their hand at being a conductor or composer. The crowning finale is a joint dance in the festively decorated Halbrundsaal.
JOHANN STRAUSS - The exhibition
THEATERMUSEUM
until June 23, 2025
Open daily from 10 am to 6 pm
Lobkowitzplatz 2, 1010 Vienna
Win tickets for the Krone - Family Afternoon on February 22nd see below.
Take part & win
Win tickets to the family afternoon with a cross-section of all program items as well as guided tours through the museum.
- Saturday, February 22, 2025
We are giving away 4 guided tours for a total of 100 people (suitable for families) and free admission:
- 2 guided tours at 14:30 with 25 people each (50 people in total - children or adults with children)
- 2 guided tours at 15:30 with 25 people each (50 people in total - children or adults with children)
- 250 x 2 free admission from 2 to 6 pm
- Wednesday, February 26, 2025
We are giving away 150 x 2 tickets for the exhibition.
