Mini dragons conquer Schönbrunn Zoo’s terrarium house

By keeping endangered deaf monitor lizards and contributing to the "Reverse the Red" initiative, Schönbrunn Zoo is making a targeted commitment to international species conservation. "With regular breeding, we are making an important contribution to the establishment of reserve populations and thus to the conservation of the species", explains Anton Weissenbacher, zoological curator at Schönbrunn Zoo. "At the same time, we are collecting valuable data on deaf monitor lizards, about which virtually nothing is known. We would now like to share this knowledge with our visitors. Because every individual can contribute to the protection of species."