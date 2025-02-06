Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

By means of a referendum

Graz residents should decide: Should the city buy Burg?

Nachrichten
06.02.2025 08:00

Even though the most recent referendum on the noise of the Graz-Gösting shunting yard only attracted eleven percent of the affected population to the polling booths, initiator Alexis Pascuttini (KFG) was satisfied. That's why he's now going for a dacapo - a referendum on Gösting Castle!

0 Kommentare

What is the initiative about? The unclear situation of Gösting Castle, which has been slumbering in a deep sleep, has long been a thorn in the side of the club leader in the local council. The only way to save the crumbling medieval monument is to purchase it from the public purse and revitalize it quickly with common funds. "This would allow the entire area to be opened up as a tourist destination," says Pascuttini to the "Krone".

Urgent motion in the upcoming municipal council
Unfortunately, however, the town hall coalition rejects this step. "And that's why I will be submitting an urgent motion to hold a referendum in accordance with the Styrian People's Rights Act at the upcoming municipal council meeting on February 13," the politician announces. The aim is for the people of Gösting to have a say in "their" landmark.

A magnificent view from the castle over the provincial capital (Bild: Sepp Pail)
A magnificent view from the castle over the provincial capital
(Bild: Sepp Pail)

"The question is: should the city of Graz buy the ruins and become the lord of the castle itself instead of having to pay a sinfully expensive lease and not being able to open the historical monument to the public?" If the KFG proposal fails in the municipal council, Pascuttini wants to launch a petition.

"Ten percent of Gösting voters are needed to initiate a referendum in this way." Due to the topicality of the issue, it would be "easy to achieve this goal".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jörg Schwaiger
Jörg Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf