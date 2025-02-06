By means of a referendum
Graz residents should decide: Should the city buy Burg?
Even though the most recent referendum on the noise of the Graz-Gösting shunting yard only attracted eleven percent of the affected population to the polling booths, initiator Alexis Pascuttini (KFG) was satisfied. That's why he's now going for a dacapo - a referendum on Gösting Castle!
What is the initiative about? The unclear situation of Gösting Castle, which has been slumbering in a deep sleep, has long been a thorn in the side of the club leader in the local council. The only way to save the crumbling medieval monument is to purchase it from the public purse and revitalize it quickly with common funds. "This would allow the entire area to be opened up as a tourist destination," says Pascuttini to the "Krone".
Urgent motion in the upcoming municipal council
Unfortunately, however, the town hall coalition rejects this step. "And that's why I will be submitting an urgent motion to hold a referendum in accordance with the Styrian People's Rights Act at the upcoming municipal council meeting on February 13," the politician announces. The aim is for the people of Gösting to have a say in "their" landmark.
"The question is: should the city of Graz buy the ruins and become the lord of the castle itself instead of having to pay a sinfully expensive lease and not being able to open the historical monument to the public?" If the KFG proposal fails in the municipal council, Pascuttini wants to launch a petition.
"Ten percent of Gösting voters are needed to initiate a referendum in this way." Due to the topicality of the issue, it would be "easy to achieve this goal".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.