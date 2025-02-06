Graz residents should decide: Should the city buy Burg?

What is the initiative about? The unclear situation of Gösting Castle, which has been slumbering in a deep sleep, has long been a thorn in the side of the club leader in the local council. The only way to save the crumbling medieval monument is to purchase it from the public purse and revitalize it quickly with common funds. "This would allow the entire area to be opened up as a tourist destination," says Pascuttini to the "Krone".