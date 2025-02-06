30 € more per tank of gas is a rip-off

The cheapest time to fill up is between 10 a.m. and shortly before midday. The current regulation on fuel prices at filling stations in Austria states that price increases are only permitted once a day, at 12 noon. However, price reductions are possible at any time, and the most expensive time to fill up is between 12 noon and 2 p.m., according to a random sample survey carried out by ARBÖ. Fuel prices tend to be lower than usual on Sunday and Monday mornings. As the weekend approaches, fuel becomes more expensive.