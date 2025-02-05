Vorteilswelt
Would you have known?

World Cup dialect: What are Toggl, Wuidleng and Rammla?

Nachrichten
05.02.2025 08:47

A first lesson in Pinzgauerisch: for the verbal jungle in the valley of the World Ski Championships, you need a basic knowledge of this Salzburg dialect. The situation is different at the Apres Ski: conversations have a clear tendency to be completely absurd, regardless of the language.

My Mo is a treasure! The landlady in Hinterglemm made things clear right from the start. And quite rightly so: "Schatz" had heaved the heavy suitcase up to the second floor. There's no elevator. That's what the treasure is for.

And the esteemed reader naturally assumes that this treasure is called "Mo". As a common abbreviation for "Moritz". Or as a modern unisex name. Neither. "Mo" is dialect, Pinzgau dialect. It simply means "man".

Mikaela Shiffrin in a hairpin. In dialect, hair is "Peschta" and the pin is "Nal". (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Mikaela Shiffrin in a hairpin. In dialect, hair is "Peschta" and the pin is "Nal".
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Transitional dialect between west and south
Pinzgauerisch is a transitional dialect between the west-central Bavarian and southern Bavarian dialects. Plus a bit of Tyrolean, a bit of Pongau, a bit of everything.
Guys, it's not going to be easy to communicate in the coming days in this valley. Especially as conversations at an apres-ski bar already have a clear tendency towards the completely absurd, regardless of the language.

So you shouldn't be unprepared. And we recommend the homepage "pinzgauer-mundart.at" so as not to lose your bearings completely in the verbal jungle of the Glemmtal valley. 520 pages, 9200 words - with search function. That's how you get through.

"Skiing" is still relatively simple, with "Schi faon" you're absolutely fine. More precise style descriptions, on the other hand, are more challenging. The famous Schranz squat is already a doctoral thesis in Pinzgauer: "Kachaifoan" describes the extreme downhill squat.

A jump on the World Cup course - in the Glemmtal it's just a "Hupfa". (Bild: GEPA pictures)
A jump on the World Cup course - in the Glemmtal it's just a "Hupfa".
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

When a turn is a raid or raim
When it comes to a jump, as an almost local, you should skillfully use the word "Hupfa", the turn immediately after is a "Raid" or a "Raim".

Good and a "Peschta-Nal"? That's a neiiiiin, but not a laxative, for heaven's sake! It's just an ordinary hairpin. Hello, slalom, course setting, gates.

And the "Zui"??? Nothing, no idea? Well, that's exactly where the stopwatch stops - congratulations, you're clearly making progress: That's the goal!

At the aforementioned apres-ski bar, the distinction between men and women is fundamental. A "Kampe" is a handsome man, a "Wuidleng" a daredevil, a "Toggl" a stupid man, a "Riegl" a great man. But - attention, trap - a "Rammla" is just a normal hare.

In the female gender, "Maits" are the girls, "Sai" stands for woman. And a "Quadratradschn" is someone who talks a lot. Rarely happens,

Ufff. Not so easy to speak Pinzgauerisch. But we're only at the beginning

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Georg Fraisl
Georg Fraisl
