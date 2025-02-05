World Cup dialect: What are Toggl, Wuidleng and Rammla?

Transitional dialect between west and south

Pinzgauerisch is a transitional dialect between the west-central Bavarian and southern Bavarian dialects. Plus a bit of Tyrolean, a bit of Pongau, a bit of everything.

Guys, it's not going to be easy to communicate in the coming days in this valley. Especially as conversations at an apres-ski bar already have a clear tendency towards the completely absurd, regardless of the language.