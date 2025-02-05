Vorteilswelt
Death in Lisbon

Religious leader Aga Khan dies at the age of 88

Nachrichten
05.02.2025 08:22

The head of the Muslim Ismailis, the Aga Khan, has died at the age of 88, according to the religious community. He was considered one of the wealthiest men in the world. 

Karim Al Husseini, his real name, died on Tuesday surrounded by his family in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal. Who will succeed him as spiritual leader will be announced at a later date. The decision will be based on the will of the deceased.

Über die Ismailiten
  • The Ismailis, a liberal branch of Shia Islam, are a worldwide religious community. Their followers live mainly in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, but also in Europe, North America and Australia.
  • According to the Society for Threatened Peoples, there are around 18 million Ismailis. As their religious doctrine differs considerably from orthodox Islam, they still face hostility from other Islamic groups to this day.
The Aga Khan and his wife in Paris (Bild: AFP)
The Aga Khan and his wife in Paris
(Bild: AFP)
  • The religious community is well organized and economically successful: most of the proceeds go to educational and development institutions. 
Religious leader Aga Khan 2008 (Bild: AFP )
Religious leader Aga Khan 2008
(Bild: AFP )

The Aga Khan is considered a descendant of the Prophet Mohammed
Al Husseini assumed his role as head of the religious community in 1957 at the age of 20. The Aga Khan is regarded by the Ismailis as a direct descendant of the Prophet Mohammed.

He was also considered one of the wealthiest men in the world. A French court estimated his fortune at "at least ten billion euros" in a legal dispute over compensation for his divorced German wife around 13 years ago.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

