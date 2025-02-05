Death in Lisbon
Religious leader Aga Khan dies at the age of 88
The head of the Muslim Ismailis, the Aga Khan, has died at the age of 88, according to the religious community. He was considered one of the wealthiest men in the world.
Karim Al Husseini, his real name, died on Tuesday surrounded by his family in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal. Who will succeed him as spiritual leader will be announced at a later date. The decision will be based on the will of the deceased.
- The Ismailis, a liberal branch of Shia Islam, are a worldwide religious community. Their followers live mainly in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, but also in Europe, North America and Australia.
- According to the Society for Threatened Peoples, there are around 18 million Ismailis. As their religious doctrine differs considerably from orthodox Islam, they still face hostility from other Islamic groups to this day.
- The religious community is well organized and economically successful: most of the proceeds go to educational and development institutions.
The Aga Khan is considered a descendant of the Prophet Mohammed
Al Husseini assumed his role as head of the religious community in 1957 at the age of 20. The Aga Khan is regarded by the Ismailis as a direct descendant of the Prophet Mohammed.
He was also considered one of the wealthiest men in the world. A French court estimated his fortune at "at least ten billion euros" in a legal dispute over compensation for his divorced German wife around 13 years ago.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.