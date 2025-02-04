Will Pallitsch break the age-old mile record this year?

However, if the race had gone better, Pallitsch, who sensationally finished sixth in the 1500 m at last year's European Championships, could well have broken this age-old record. That would have been his third record run in Ostrava! "If I hadn't run at the front myself in between, I could even have won the race and set a new ÖLV record," said the Burgenland native, who was "very satisfied" with his season opener. The race was won by Isaac Nader (POR) in 3:54.17 ahead of Elliot Giles (GBR/3:54.62).