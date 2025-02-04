League boss Ebenbauer:
“We hope to obliterate the fan record from 2008”
Christian Ebenbauer has been a board member of the Bundesliga since 2018 ++ In an interview with "Krone", the 48-year-old spoke about goals, idols and the future TV contract!
"Krone": The Bundesliga kicks off in spring on Friday - how excited are you already?
Christian Ebenbauer: Very high, considering that we currently have a duel at the top and it starts right away with this duel. In the spring, we hope to break the season record we set before the 2008 European Championships at home. Back then we broke the 9,000 mark, and we're currently at 8,700.
Familiar faces such as Martin Hinteregger and Karim Onisiwo are back. To what extent are they good for the league?
We're delighted to see both of them back in the league. They are role models and figures of integration who also inspire fans. Which will hopefully also lead to even more young fans taking up soccer.
The tender for the new TV contract from the 2026/27 season is imminent - what is the status quo?
The tender is expected to start in March. In order to have a reasonably quiet summer, it would be desirable if we could already decide at the club conference in June what the situation will be from 2026.
"They are role models and figures of integration who also inspire fans!"
Christian Ebenbauer
Self-marketing, one partner or several partners - what does the Bundesliga want?
At the moment, the focus is definitely on maximizing value, taking the fans' wishes into account. We in Austria are still one of the few leagues in Europe that differentiate between summer and winter kick-off times.
Will topics such as the league format or the division of points also be discussed as part of the new TV contract?
The format will remain the same: a 12-team league and a 16-team league below that. The division of points will be evaluated with the clubs on an ongoing basis. It brings excitement and that makes the league attractive - that's why I'm a supporter.
How many years should the new TV contract be for - and is the reported €41 million that Sky currently pays per season for the rights the minimum target?
I am required to create the best possible value maximization for the media rights. In terms of duration, it will be between one and five seasons. In the case of self-exploitation, you can also think more long-term.
The Vienna derbies without away fans will be unusual. To what extent does this harm the league?
It's unfortunate. Soccer thrives on support for both teams, and the last few derbies have exceeded the limits. That's why clubs were forced to take this step. The hope is to see fans from both sides again as soon as possible. This requires changes - both clubs are aware of that.
"The last derbies crossed the line!"
Christian Ebenbauer
Austria will lose its fixed place in the Champions League from the summer - are we now facing gloomier times?
The UEFA report shows that our clubs have overperformed in recent years when economic indicators are compared to sporting success. At 13th place, we are now where we should be in terms of the figures. Nevertheless, I hope that the clubs will make a leap forward again.
The German Bundesliga is testing informing spectators in the stadiums about VAR decisions. Is this also planned in Austria?
We are in talks, but there is no timetable yet. Topics such as goal-line or offside technology will only become an issue in the course of the new TV contract at the earliest.
