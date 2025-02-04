After coup in apartment
Trio of burglars run straight into the arms of the police
Two of three suspected apartment burglars are caught by police officers in Klagenfurt - thanks in part to the help of passers-by. The trio were caught red-handed.
Without suspecting anything bad, a 22-year-old tenant comes home at lunchtime and wants to enter her apartment in Klagenfurt. Then came the shock: when she took out her key and tried to open the door, the young woman noticed that the cylinder was missing. She immediately alerts the police and takes herself outside to safety.
A short time later, the uniformed officers arrive at the suspected crime scene. And just in time - because three suspiciously behaving men practically run into them in the stairwell. By the time the trio tried to flee at the sight of the police officers, it was clear that the officers had come across the suspects.
Passers-by led them to the suspect
While one of the suspected burglars was apprehended by the law enforcement officers, his two accomplices fled the house. But the escape did not last long: thanks to tips from attentive passers-by, the handcuffs also clicked for the second criminal during the manhunt.
