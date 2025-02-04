Million euro project
Destroyed road in tourist resort to be rebuilt
2.5 million euros have to be invested in the Innerkremser Landesstraße, which was washed away by rain in the summer. The construction work has not yet been completed.
The Innerkremser Landesstraße (L 19) in the Upper Carinthian municipality of Krems was completely destroyed by masses of mud and debris last summer - we reported.
Following initial clear-up work, the badly damaged road was provisionally reopened to road users in time for the winter season so that Innerkrems tourism representatives in particular could welcome their guests.
However, the work along the route that connects Carinthia with Salzburg is not yet complete. In spring 2025, those responsible want to start with further necessary renovation work. "Bank stabilization and the complete reconstruction of the roadway still have to be carried out," says the state. In addition, "numerous shoring measures" are required by the torrent and avalanche control authorities.
Reconstruction costs 2.5 million euros
Those responsible want to have completed the work on the provincial road by the fall. "We are investing around 2.5 million euros and will continue the construction work on the Innerkremser Landesstraße as quickly as possible," says Road Construction Officer and Deputy Provincial Governor Martin Gruber. So far, a good 2.2 million euros have been invested in the renovation.
