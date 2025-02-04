French takeover of domestic family business

The former owners are doing well

The previous RoMa owners, Robert Maurer and Kommerzialrat Peter Mayer, can be pleased that their business model of offering hairdressing supplies such as shampoos and other beauty products, including professional advice, to private customers has now paid off. They do not want to disclose how much they earned from the sale of the chain. According to reports, however, the company was worth millions and the duo is said to have made a good profit.