Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Benko's right-hand man

Italy: House arrest lifted for Signa man

Nachrichten
04.02.2025 14:52

Heinz Peter Hager, the Bolzano-based tax consultant and confidant of the fallen Signa founder René Benko, was released from house arrest on Tuesday. The other five suspects in the investigation into Benko's business dealings in Italy, who have also been under house arrest since December, are now also a thing of the past. 

0 Kommentare

The release from house arrest had been requested by the public prosecutor's office in Trento, as the investigations could drag on for some time. The South Tyrolean judge granted the request, allowing Hager to move freely again.

The other suspects were two South Tyrolean architects, a civil servant from the provincial capital of Bolzano, an entrepreneur from Rovereto and the former mayor of the Trentino municipality of Dro and ex-senator, Vittorio Fravezzi.

Benko under mafia suspicion
The public prosecutor's office in Trento suspected Benko of being the "leader of a mafia-like criminal organization", which was founded with the aim of obtaining concessions and permits in order to make unjustified profits, according to the investigation files.

According to the Italian judicial authorities, the Tyrolean investor acted at the head of this criminal organization with the help of the Bolzano tax consultant Hager and the aforementioned entrepreneur. A total of 77 people have been under investigation since December.

Pre-trial detention until the end of February
 Benko himself has been in custody in Vienna's Josefstadt prison since January 23. He was arrested on the premises of his Innsbruck office. His pre-trial detention was extended last week until the end of February. The economic and corruption prosecution accuses Benko of defrauding investors and harming creditors. 

Despite ongoing insolvency proceedings, which also affect him as a private individual, he is said to have attempted to conceal assets that still existed. For example, he is said to have concealed the fact that he continued to act as the "de facto ruler and beneficial owner" of the Laura Private Foundation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Michaela Braune
Michaela Braune
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf