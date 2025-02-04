Glawischnig on 150 km/h: “Absolute nonsense!”

White elephants at ORF

The planned austerity measures at ORF are also causing a stir. And also the question of whether the ORF should no longer be financed via the household levy in future, but from the budget. Glawischnig: "Well, I think it's wrong. On the one hand, there is already justified resentment among the population about these so-called white elephants and these top contracts, where staff are constantly being replaced. Which Westenthaler has now also announced. So Weißmann is to be replaced. He will then be paid until the end of his contract. I think that's the opposite of saving money. But we do need a public service broadcaster. We need properly checked news. We also need sport. It's part of the Austrian identity."