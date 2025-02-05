School performs new musical for the first time

What industrialization was for Peter Rosegger, digitalization is for Reitzer: "Starting from a not-too-distant future in which everyday life is digitalized and life takes place on screens and apps, the world becomes flat," she explains on the sidelines of the rehearsals in Kindberg. "The roots of the forest are disappearing. The forest is a metaphor for the old world." In this new world, young soldiers in an asylum write the world beautifully - until one of them discovers the forest and runs away.