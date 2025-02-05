Anniversary in Kindberg
School performs new musical for the first time
New play by Angelika Reitzer and Laura Winkler: Georg Schütky directs "Wenn der Wald geht" at BORG Kindberg. The premiere on February 13 and 14 also marks the 20th anniversary of the musical productions at the Mürztal school, for which pupils, teaching staff and professionals work together.
It all began 20 years ago: "Jesus Christ Superstar" was the first musical that the BORG Kindberg put on stage. Ten more productions followed, says director Juri Höfler: "With 'Grease', 'Crazy for you' and 'Cabaret', we had genre classics on stage. The Austrian premiere of 'We Will Rock You' hit like a bomb."
On February 13, "Wenn der Wald geht" premieres at the Volkshaus Kindberg. The anniversary closes a circle: director Georg Schütky and composer Laura Winkler, who both live in Berlin, were already involved in 2005. For the opera production "Regina - ein Fest!" they are working together with author Angelika Reitzer.
What industrialization was for Peter Rosegger, digitalization is for Reitzer: "Starting from a not-too-distant future in which everyday life is digitalized and life takes place on screens and apps, the world becomes flat," she explains on the sidelines of the rehearsals in Kindberg. "The roots of the forest are disappearing. The forest is a metaphor for the old world." In this new world, young soldiers in an asylum write the world beautifully - until one of them discovers the forest and runs away.
Transporting a connection to home
The musical developed between workshops with pupils in Kindberg, Berlin and Vienna. "It was important to the young people to convey a connection to their home," says Reitzer. They didn't want to "crash the musical genre, but fill it". Winkler: "I found the form fun. We decide for ourselves what a musical is, it felt completely natural."
Our musical productions attract pupils from all over the Mürztal.
Direktor Juri Höfler
Bild: Juergen Fuchs
How does "Wenn der Wald geht" sound? "I started from the different worlds in order to find a sound and, after the casting, I wrote it to fit the singers perfectly," says Winkler. There are polyphonic soul elements, the digital world sounds cool and technical, while an acoustic guitar and folky tones can be heard in the forest.
"We have grown together"
The school orchestra plays under the direction of Archie Hochörtler, three choirs from secondary schools in the Mürztal sing, Anna Josefine Holzer choreographs. Chiara Krainz from Pernegg has landed the leading role: she plays the director of the institution. "My role is strict and also a bit crazy. The musical turned out really cool and we all really grew together," says the singer.
20 years of classics and new material
The musicals attract music-loving and creative pupils from all over the Mürztal, says director Höfler. "The most important thing for me is the educational effect: working together with artists, making music at the highest level."
The premiere is on February 13 at 7.30 pm in the Volkshaus Kindberg. Tickets are available online, at the school, at Spar Spruzina or at Trafik Rumpler.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
