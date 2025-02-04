Strong message
Vanessa Mai delights fans with topless photos
Vanessa Mai is always perfectly styled on stage, but on Instagram, her natural "topless" photos and a strong message are generating enthusiasm among her fans.
However, the singer is not seen without clothes in the latest photos, but sometimes without make-up. The 32-year-old shared several photos with her fans in which she can often be seen without make-up.
Mai declares war on the "flawless mania"
"I love showing myself flawless, I love ALL the make-up that makes me flawless," Mai wrote about the pictures - and continued with an important message. "But with all the flawless craze, I think it's important not to forget the other side: no one is flawless 24/7 and skin is alive."
That's why she now shares "photos of my skin in almost every condition" - such as with good and bad light, but also "clear, sun-kissed, too much sun-kissed", as well as "with allergic reaction, with pimples".
Mai shows: Nobody is perfect!
You can also see her in photos "with little wrinkles, with painting, sweaty, flattering, unflattering", as well as "with a lot of make-up, less make-up, too much make-up, the wrong make-up, no make-up, pale, from my non-chocolate side and with a nasolabial fold, because I'm not 20 anymore, but I like to have a lot of fun in life," Mai continued.
Mai hopes to make her fans and Instagram followers feel better with these honest pictures, which show the pop beauty in many situations. If she succeeds, she will be "happy", Mai continued.
In any case, the reactions from her fans suggest that Mai's plan has worked. The comments included messages such as: "Thank you for sharing this! You see far too little reality on Insta", but also "It must have taken you a lot of effort to make this post, but thank you for it."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.