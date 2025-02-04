Murder suspect injures fellow inmate in prison

The 22-year-old is being held in Ried im Innkreis prison for allegedly killing his father in Obernberg am Inn with several stab wounds on the night of January 19, 2024. At a first trial on November 14, 2024, he justified himself by saying that he had been afraid for his life. His defense lawyer Andreas Mauhart pleaded self-defense. A verdict is still pending and there are likely to be more trial days.