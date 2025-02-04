Steel pipe attack
Murder suspect injures fellow inmate in prison
Wild scenes are said to have taken place in a detention room at Ried im Innkreis prison (Upper Austria). A 22-year-old man charged with the murder of his father is said to have suddenly beaten a fellow inmate with an iron pipe. The injured victim had to be treated in hospital.
The 22-year-old is being held in Ried im Innkreis prison for allegedly killing his father in Obernberg am Inn with several stab wounds on the night of January 19, 2024. At a first trial on November 14, 2024, he justified himself by saying that he had been afraid for his life. His defense lawyer Andreas Mauhart pleaded self-defense. A verdict is still pending and there are likely to be more trial days.
As has now become known, the young man is said to have had another criminal offense in Ried prison. "We are investigating deliberate grievous bodily harm," Franz Joseph Zimmer, spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Ried, confirmed to the Krone.
What happened? The 22-year-old is said to have suddenly attacked a fellow inmate with a steel pipe in his prison cell on November 23. He apparently beat the 41-year-old, who was serving time for property offenses, suddenly and without warning. "There was no apparent motive," Zimmer emphasizes.
The victim suffered bruises on the back of his head, a laceration and bruises on his left leg. The injured 42-year-old had to be treated in hospital.
The 22-year-old is believed to have removed the 90-centimetre-long steel pipe with a diameter of three centimetres from the bed of his fellow inmate beforehand. "A stabbing weapon - a screw around eight centimetres long with a homemade handle - was also found under the young man's bed, but it was not used in the incident."
The two prisoners are now being held in separate cells. If the 22-year-old is convicted of murder, the incident in the prison could increase the sentence.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
