Renovation of the S80 line continues

Early morning services may also be affected

In February, there will be isolated restrictions along the entire route. Until the end of the month, the line will not run between the main station and Aspern Nord from Monday to Thursday, from 10 a.m. until closing time. Early morning services and weekend services are still not affected by the construction work. From February 28, trains will run again as usual. The second construction phase in the area from the main station to Hütteldorf has also already started. Until June 6, this section of the route will be subject to repeated and sometimes lengthy disruptions. During this construction phase, early morning and weekend services may also be affected.