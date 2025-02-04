With train cancellations
Renovation of the S80 line continues
The next phase of construction work on the S80 rapid transit line has begun - now with train cancellations and restrictions
The S80 rapid transit line, which runs between Hütteldorf and Aspern Nord, has always been an important public transport connection. It connects the districts of Penzing, Hietzing and Meidling in the west and Margareten, Wieden and Favoriten near the city center with Simmering in the east and Leopoldstadt and Donaustadt in the northeast. While the planned 15-minute frequency is also dependent on the expansion of the connecting line, according to ÖBB, the renovation work on the line continues unabated. ÖBB has been renovating the Danube bridges along the busy route since the beginning of the year.
Early morning services may also be affected
In February, there will be isolated restrictions along the entire route. Until the end of the month, the line will not run between the main station and Aspern Nord from Monday to Thursday, from 10 a.m. until closing time. Early morning services and weekend services are still not affected by the construction work. From February 28, trains will run again as usual. The second construction phase in the area from the main station to Hütteldorf has also already started. Until June 6, this section of the route will be subject to repeated and sometimes lengthy disruptions. During this construction phase, early morning and weekend services may also be affected.
Until February 11 - i.e. during the semester break - the closures on both S80 sections will overlap on individual days. More details are available to passengers online at oebb.at/baustellen. Passengers can switch to the REX8 and R81 lines as well as Wiener Linien. Valid ÖBB tickets will be accepted.
