Crisis at AT&S: Loss of almost 100 million euros

Plant in South Korea sold

"The extreme price pressure is omnipresent in the industry," said AT&S CFO Petra Preining in a press release. The company is "now prepared for this" and is "constantly adapting" its measures. Last fall, AT&S announced the sale of its Korean subsidiary AT&S Korea, including the plant in Ansan, to the Italian technology company Somacis for around 405 million euros. The cash inflow from the sale of the plant in Ansan has "strengthened the financial position", said the CFO. "Nevertheless, we are intensively examining which investments we will make in the coming years."