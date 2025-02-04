It’s never been this hard! ÖSV cheers at the start?

The best 16 ski nations in the world - a total of around 600 athletes from 78 nations are taking part in the major event - will meet in knockout duels. Austria is seeded number two thanks to the Nations Cup. There are four runs per country duel, on a course in the lower part of the men's "Schneekristall" course. 380 meters long, on which it quickly goes steeply downhill after a flat start. "Certainly the most difficult team competition there has ever been," says ÖSV Alpine Director Herbert Mandl, who is hoping for a can opener: "This competition can be a mood booster." Truppe has a similar view: "We have the chance to get Austria off to a good start at the World Championships and create a liberating feeling with a medal."