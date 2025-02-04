Amok threat: pupils have to learn at home

Now something has happened again, namely a first, at least in Burgenland. At the weekend, an internet user posted a post on Instagram announcing a rampage for February 5 at HBLA Oberwart, which should definitely be taken seriously. The Burgenland State Office of Criminal Investigation and the State Office for State Protection and Counter Extremism (LSE) have begun an investigation. It is not yet clear who is behind the threatening posting. The police said on Monday that the investigation is being conducted "in all directions". The police presence will be increased, both in the vicinity of the schools and on Tuesday evening at the memorial event to mark the Roma assassination.