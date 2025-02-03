SPÖ personnel package
New heads for the red Tobjobs
After the state elections on January 19, the announcement of the SPÖ's personnel package dominated the start of the political week. There are several new faces for the top jobs in the Social Democrats. Former provincial parliament president Robert Hergovich plays a central role.
"It wasn't easy, because we had to compensate for one or two positions," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. Roland Fürst takes up a second term in office as SPÖ Club Chairman. Roland Fürst is running for a second term in office as SPÖ Club Chairman. He has two new deputies in former National Councillor Christian Drobits and Roman Kainrath, the head of Lutzmannsburg and a member of the provincial parliament.
New top job for Robert Hergovich
Roland Hergovich, the former president of the provincial parliament, will take on a new role, replacing the head of the provincial parliament in the role of club chairman and acting as the newly created government coordinator. "An important role", according to Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, because "in this new type of coalition and also in view of the broad opposition, unity is needed in the government."
Two mayors for the Federal Council
The SPÖ is sending two new faces to the Federal Council. Thomas Schmid, previously a member of the provincial parliament and mayor of Oggau, gets the mandate for the north, while Mario Trinkl, mayor of Königsdorf, gets the mandate for the south.
Duo succeeds Max Lercher at the Renner Institute
There is also a new role for Olivia Kaiser, who was unable to win a mandate after two election campaigns (National Council, regional elections), but will share 50 percent of the management of the Renner Institute with Michael Strass.
