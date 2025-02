Real male sweat allegedly makes women hot

"I'm telling you, I sweat so much that I'm really scared of summer. I've tried every kind of deodorant, I shower three times a day and I've tried everything from natural fibers and merino shirts to the best sportswear. Nothing helps. When it gets hot, I sweat so much that I dread it" - Freddy, whose real name is completely different, has a problem that is not so rare, but has already taken on pathological proportions in his case.