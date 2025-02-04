She wants to increase the proportion of women in (racing) sport with camps

However, the 31-year-old has now realized a dream with a side job: she organizes cycling camps under the title "VibeCycling" - exclusively for women and with a clear goal: racing. "It has always bothered me that the number of female participants at events is always understaffed," she says, inviting female cyclists to "leave their comfort zone at VibeCycling and grow at their own pace on and off the bike".