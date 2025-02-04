Hollabrunn woman honored
Elena
A banner proudly proclaiming "Mia saan Wödmasta" hung on Lothringerplatz in Hollabrunn last November. It was referring to Elena Roch's 1st place at the World Championships in Borrego Springs in the USA in November. And the extreme athlete still has a lot planned - even outside of racing competitions.
However, the Hollabrunn-based athlete caused quite a stir back in August 2024, when she even beat the men in the "Race Across Austria"! In four days and two hours, she covered 2,200 kilometers and almost 30 altitude kilometers - she was two hours faster than the best male participant.
Financial outlay does not come from prize money
"I always say - it's a hobby", the "high-flyer" on two wheels has literally kept her feet on the ground. "I still pursue my profession," the Hollabrunn native, who works in marketing, tells the Krone. There is hardly any prize money - Elena is supported by sponsors and friends: "Because a support vehicle is usually compulsory, that alone drives up the costs."
She wants to increase the proportion of women in (racing) sport with camps
However, the 31-year-old has now realized a dream with a side job: she organizes cycling camps under the title "VibeCycling" - exclusively for women and with a clear goal: racing. "It has always bothered me that the number of female participants at events is always understaffed," she says, inviting female cyclists to "leave their comfort zone at VibeCycling and grow at their own pace on and off the bike".
You don't have to travel far to cheer Elena on on May 16 and 17: The Europe-wide "Race around" competition will be held in Lower Austria this year.
