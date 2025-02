Why a grandpa from Hitzendorf goes viral on TikTok

"Hey Grandpa, do you know what's funny about dementia?" asks a voice off-screen. "I don't know," replies the elderly gentleman in the white undershirt. "I can tell you the same joke every day and you laugh." The person behind the cheeky comment is Matteo Treitler, sitting opposite him on the corner bench is his grandpa Sepp - and the accompanying video on TikTok has a whopping 3.7 million views. But from the beginning: