Crisis at KTM turns entire district into a problem child

Braunau, Vöcklabruck and Linz-Land with the strongest growth

A look at the map of Upper Austria clearly shows the consequences of the crisis surrounding motorcycle manufacturer KTM, which slipped into bankruptcy. Unemployment in the Braunau district, which includes Mattighofen as well as Munderfing and Schalchen, where the company has sites, rose by 31.3 percent year-on-year from January 2024 to 2025. In absolute figures, this means that 4,143 people were out of work in January, an increase of 987 people. There was not only strong growth in Braunau, but also in the districts of Vöcklabruck (up 18 percent) and Linz-Land (up 17.1 percent).