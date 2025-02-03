Vienna: attempted murder victim brutally assaulted again

Perpetrator had two bottles of vodka

The attacker injured the 40-year-old woman by kicking and punching her in the face. He choked her, pulled her by the hair and then pulled down her pants and underpants, according to the indictment. He then tried to rape the Polish woman. "He was in a rage and shouted that he wanted to have sex," a witness described the situation. "I can only remember the last kick in the face," says the accused, who had 2.8 per mille alcohol in his blood and, according to his own statements, had previously consumed two bottles of vodka. "That's when I got scared."