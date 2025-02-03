12,000 supporters are already powered up

Governor Hans Peter Doskozil's prestige project is picking up speed. 12,000 people have registered with the "Fanclub Burgenland energieunabhängig" (FCBEU) since January 1st. The majority have done this online and received a confirmation promptly; those who have opted for the postal service may take some time to receive confirmation. "Of course we were expecting many interested parties. But the bureaucratic effort is enormous," says fan club board member Philip Payer.