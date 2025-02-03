Fanclub Burgenland
12,000 supporters are already powered up
10 cents for Burgenland electricity per kilowatt hour, guaranteed for 20 years: answers to many readers' questions.
Governor Hans Peter Doskozil's prestige project is picking up speed. 12,000 people have registered with the "Fanclub Burgenland energieunabhängig" (FCBEU) since January 1st. The majority have done this online and received a confirmation promptly; those who have opted for the postal service may take some time to receive confirmation. "Of course we were expecting many interested parties. But the bureaucratic effort is enormous," says fan club board member Philip Payer.
Price guarantee for 20 years
At the presentation of the project in October 2024, Doskozil said that all Burgenlanders should be part of the fan club at some point. FCBEU members are promised an electricity price of 10 cents per kilowatt hour, guaranteed for 20 years without index adjustment:
When the sun shines or the wind blows, households will be supplied with electricity generated by the country's photovoltaic and wind farms. The current coverage is 60 percent. Doskozil wants 100 percent of the energy to be produced in Burgenland by 2030.
Gross or net?
Fan club members have to pay a fee of 4 euros per month. If it rains or there is a lull, the contractually agreed tariff is charged. The prices are net. 20% VAT must be added, the kWh then comes to 12 cents. "It is standard international practice to state the costs net," explains Payer. "Otherwise you can't compare them."
So what happens if the contractually agreed tariff is cheaper than 10 cents? Membership of the FCBEU can be terminated at any time. The lock-in period for re-entry is one year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
