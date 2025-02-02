"Every case examined"
15,000 refugees could become citizens
A "Krone" report on the FPÖ's plans to increase the period after which those entitled to asylum can apply for Austrian citizenship from ten to 15 years made waves. "There is no automatism here. Each case is examined individually," said the Ministry of the Interior when asked.
"Asylum remains protection for a limited period of time and must not be converted into citizenship by the expiry of a time limit of currently ten years. Anything else mixes asylum and immigration and is therefore one of the many pull factors for which people come to Austria and which must be stopped," FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl told the "Krone" newspaper.
"There is no automatism"
As reported, the Freedom Party wants to increase the period after which those entitled to asylum in Austria can apply for citizenship from ten to 15 years. Otherwise, according to the FPÖ, exactly ten years after the great wave of refugees in 2015, mass naturalizations would be threatened this year. The Ministry of the Interior has now also commented on this to the "Krone" newspaper.
"There is currently an option to submit an application after ten years. However, there is no automatism here. Each case is examined individually," they emphasized. According to the ministry, fewer than 15,000 people who arrived in the country during the large wave of refugees in 2015 would be eligible this year.
Germany wants to restrict immigration
While the issue of asylum is one of the sticking points in the coalition negotiations in Austria, it is dominating the election campaign in Germany for the early federal elections on February 23. Unimpressed by mass demonstrations in several cities and great excitement in most of the media, the CDU/CSU candidate for chancellor gives a "guarantee" for a turnaround in asylum and economic policy in an interview in the newspaper "Bild am Sonntag" three weeks before the federal election, should he become the new chancellor. "We need a change of policy in Germany," said Merz. This includes, for example, strictly limiting the further influx of asylum seekers.
Merz knows that the vast majority of Germans are on his side. The hysterical outrage was sparked by the fact that Merz had stated that he did not care whether the right-wing nationalist AfD would vote with the CDU/CSU in the Bundestag or not. In fact, the CDU/CSU was able to get its five-point plan to tighten up migration policy through the Bundestag last week with the help of AfD votes. Since then, the tide has been rising in Berlin
