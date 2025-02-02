15,000 refugees could become citizens

Germany wants to restrict immigration

While the issue of asylum is one of the sticking points in the coalition negotiations in Austria, it is dominating the election campaign in Germany for the early federal elections on February 23. Unimpressed by mass demonstrations in several cities and great excitement in most of the media, the CDU/CSU candidate for chancellor gives a "guarantee" for a turnaround in asylum and economic policy in an interview in the newspaper "Bild am Sonntag" three weeks before the federal election, should he become the new chancellor. "We need a change of policy in Germany," said Merz. This includes, for example, strictly limiting the further influx of asylum seekers.