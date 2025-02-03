Targeted by the judiciary
Police officers stand trial after arson
Two law enforcement officers from the Mühlviertel region have been charged with arson and abuse of authority and must stand trial before a court of lay assessors in Linz. A 36-year-old is alleged to have set fire to a detached house, while his 32-year-old colleague apparently wanted to cover it up.
When a guardian of the law comes into conflict with the law and ends up before the criminal court, it is not an everyday occurrence. But for two police officers to have to stand trial in front of a panel of lay judges - as will happen next Tuesday and Wednesday in Linz - is extremely unusual.
Police officer 1 (36) is accused of setting fire to a sofa bed in the home of his stepfather and his mother in Puchenau on February 11, 2024. "A flammable liquid was spilled on the bedding and set on fire," explains Ulrike Breiteneder, spokeswoman for the Linz public prosecutor's office.
Not confessing
The accused is said to have simply left. Fortunately, relatives discovered the fire in time and put it out. "He was the only one who had entered the room beforehand, but the man did not confess to the crime."
Both claim that they do not know each other
STA-Sprecherin Ulrike Breiteneder
Bild: Werner Kerschbaummayr/KERSCHBAUMMAYR / FOTOKERSCHI
Police officer 2 (32) is said to have written a false final report on the case on April 17, 2024. He is said to have withheld relevant investigation results - including the assessment of an expert who had diagnosed arson - so that the public prosecutor's office closed the investigation against his colleague.
Parts of the file were missing
It was only when the victim contacted the public prosecutor's office with photos of the fire that it became clear that important parts of the file were missing. Breiteneder: "He objectively confessed that he had done something wrong, but allegedly did not want to harm anyone. Both also claim that they don't know each other."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
