Pink Floyd drummer placed these diamonds

In their small jewelry workshop in the heart of St. Pölten, where a dying craft is guarded like a treasure, the memory of a great in the music industry also resonates. Because one of the "stonesetters", who place tiny diamonds in rings with millimeter precision and under a microscope, was once one of the drummers in the world-famous British rock band Pink Floyd. "Through my friend, a professional colleague in Holland, I came into possession of coveted rings that the musician once worked on in his jewelry workshop," says Surin with delight.