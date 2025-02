This was published on the messaging service by state television propagandist Pavel Sarubin. "Trump has different ideas about what is good and what is bad - including when it comes to gender policy and other issues," Putin gloated as he sat in the car with Sarubin, who is known as his house and court reporter. Unlike others in the past, today's European elites always ended up doing what the USA wanted. Putin praised former German Chancellors Helmut Kohl (CDU) and Gerhard Schröder (SPD), who had stood up for their own opinions.