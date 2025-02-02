ÖSV coach sees generation change heralded

Bieler: "Great work in the centers and junior areas"

"I'm really pleased that we have another really, really talented youngster in the starting blocks," said Bieler, praising the Salzburg native. This shows that "really great work is being done" in the centers and in the youth areas. "This is also important because with Fritz, Rehrl and Greiderer we have athletes who I say won't be around for very, very long. They are in an area with family and home where one or the other can say: 'That's it now!" Without athletes moving up, it would then be "relatively thin".