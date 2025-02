His greed for goals and triumphs is boundless

The giant knows no expiration date: when Cristiano Ronaldo turns 40 on Wednesday, the Portuguese will still have plenty of goals, titles and triumphs to his name. "CR7" has won the Champions League five times, 14 titles with Manchester United, Real and Juventus alone and EURO 2016 with Portugal - to name just a few of his successes. Stopping this force of nature was a mammoth task - something that the Austrians also managed to do.