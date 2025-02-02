Herzog column:
Ronaldo? “I would have guessed Hollywood”
On the occasion of Cristiano Ronaldo's upcoming 40th birthday, Andreas Herzog dedicates his "Krone" column to the career of the exceptional Portuguese footballer.
I can't answer the eternal question of whether Messi or Ronaldo is better - because that would be doing a superstar an injustice. The fact is that the Argentinian is a millennium talent, whereas Ronaldo had to work harder to achieve his status. I know first-hand that he was always the first on the pitch at Real, often spending an hour after training doing shooting drills. The Portuguese also invested a lot in individual training and prevention. If you're always being chased, you have to be even fitter to avoid serious injury - he managed to do that.
"Thought he was going into the film industry"
Then there's his will! Brazilians like Ronaldinho or Neymar are certainly more talented, but they usually only maintain their level for three to five years, whereas Ronaldo has made his mark for two decades. He left his mark in England, Spain and Italy and made his mark in every league. The fact that he left for the desert at the end of his career was a question of money, I don't condemn that. Off the pitch, he has continued what David Beckham started. He is omnipresent with perfumes, hotels and clothing. I would have thought he would have moved to Los Angeles and entered the film industry as an actor. Despite conceding a late goal, my fondest personal memory is the 2:2 draw with the USA against Portugal at the 2014 World Cup as assistant coach.
