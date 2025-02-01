"Will find you"
Trump: Air force bombs IS terrorists
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has announced that the US Air Force attacked targets of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group in Somalia on Saturday.
In the morning, he had ordered "precision airstrikes" on a high-ranking member responsible for IS attacks as well as "other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia", the 78-year-old explained on his online service Truth Social. "Many terrorists" were killed in the process.
"These murderers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our allies," Trump railed. The caves had been destroyed in the attacks and many terrorists had died in the process. Civilians were spared, according to the US President.
Trump: "We will kill you"
"The message to IS and anyone else who wants to attack Americans is: 'We will find you and we will kill you'," warned the Republican.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (44) said in a statement: "Our initial assessment is that several terrorists were killed in the airstrikes and no civilians were injured." According to him, the US attacks targeted IS members in the Golis Mountains in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland.
"The strikes would further limit IS's ability to plan and carry out terrorist attacks and send a clear signal that the United States is always ready to find and eliminate terrorists," he said.
Background
In the 2010s, the Islamic State was able to make huge territorial gains, primarily in Syria and Iraq. It is now mainly present in parts of Africa. Experts are reacting with alarm in the face of increasing activity.
