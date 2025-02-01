Plane crash in USA: crew and passengers dead

A fireball and plumes of smoke

"According to the flight logs, the plane was only in the air for one minute before it crashed," the statement said. The FAA announced that the aircraft involved in the accident was a Learjet 55 - a private and business aircraft. The plane had taken off from the nearby Northeast Philadelphia Airport and crashed shortly after take-off. The plane was on its way to the state of Missouri. Philadelphia is a city of 1.5 million people on the east coast of the USA; the state of Missouri is located in the interior of the country.