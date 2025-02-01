Over a busy area
Plane crash in USA: crew and passengers dead
All six people on board have died in the devastating crash of a jet in Philadelphia on the US East Coast (we reported).
Pictures broadcast by several US television stations showed dramatic scenes: a huge explosion, a fireball and large plumes of smoke - and all this in the middle of an area in north-east Philadelphia with a large concentration of stores and busy roads in the evening rush hour. The area was cordoned off and residents were advised to avoid the area.
Emergency services were deployed with a large contingent of personnel. "Many people on the ground - in parking lots, on streets, in cars and houses in the area - were injured," it said. An exact number of injured people is not yet available.
It was a medical transport plane, according to the office of Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker. On board were a young girl who had been treated in a children's hospital in Philadelphia, her mother and four crew members. All the occupants of the plane were Mexican, as the Mexican Foreign Ministry confirmed on X.
A fireball and plumes of smoke
"According to the flight logs, the plane was only in the air for one minute before it crashed," the statement said. The FAA announced that the aircraft involved in the accident was a Learjet 55 - a private and business aircraft. The plane had taken off from the nearby Northeast Philadelphia Airport and crashed shortly after take-off. The plane was on its way to the state of Missouri. Philadelphia is a city of 1.5 million people on the east coast of the USA; the state of Missouri is located in the interior of the country.
Trump: "More innocent souls lost"
US President Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform: "It is so sad that the plane crashed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost."
Second crash in a few days
The country had just been shaken by a devastating plane crash in the capital, Washington. On Wednesday evening, an American Airlines passenger plane collided with a military helicopter on landing at Ronald Reagan Airport (DCA). Both crashed into the water. There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the plane and three crew members on board the helicopter. According to the authorities, all 67 people died in the accident. It was the most serious airplane accident in the USA for more than 20 years. Not all the bodies from the crash have yet been recovered.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.