Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Over a busy area

Plane crash in USA: crew and passengers dead

Nachrichten
01.02.2025 15:45

All six people on board have died in the devastating crash of a jet in Philadelphia on the US East Coast (we reported).

0 Kommentare

Pictures broadcast by several US television stations showed dramatic scenes: a huge explosion, a fireball and large plumes of smoke - and all this in the middle of an area in north-east Philadelphia with a large concentration of stores and busy roads in the evening rush hour. The area was cordoned off and residents were advised to avoid the area.

Emergency services were deployed with a large contingent of personnel. "Many people on the ground - in parking lots, on streets, in cars and houses in the area - were injured," it said. An exact number of injured people is not yet available.

Here the plane crashes into the area. (Bild: KameraOne)
Here the plane crashes into the area.
(Bild: KameraOne)

It was a medical transport plane, according to the office of Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker. On board were a young girl who had been treated in a children's hospital in Philadelphia, her mother and four crew members. All the occupants of the plane were Mexican, as the Mexican Foreign Ministry confirmed on X.

(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

A fireball and plumes of smoke
"According to the flight logs, the plane was only in the air for one minute before it crashed," the statement said. The FAA announced that the aircraft involved in the accident was a Learjet 55 - a private and business aircraft. The plane had taken off from the nearby Northeast Philadelphia Airport and crashed shortly after take-off. The plane was on its way to the state of Missouri. Philadelphia is a city of 1.5 million people on the east coast of the USA; the state of Missouri is located in the interior of the country.

Trump: "More innocent souls lost"
 US President Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform: "It is so sad that the plane crashed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost."

Second crash in a few days
The country had just been shaken by a devastating plane crash in the capital, Washington. On Wednesday evening, an American Airlines passenger plane collided with a military helicopter on landing at Ronald Reagan Airport (DCA). Both crashed into the water. There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the plane and three crew members on board the helicopter. According to the authorities, all 67 people died in the accident. It was the most serious airplane accident in the USA for more than 20 years. Not all the bodies from the crash have yet been recovered.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf