3:0! Austria promoted after a battle of nerves

Crazy comeback

Erler/Miedler seemed to be on the right track in the third set and looked stronger than their opponents. But on their only break point at 3:3, Erler's attacking shot was not compelling enough, so it had to go into a tie-break. Erler misplaced a volley right at the start and the Austrians were trailing from the beginning and were soon 0:5 down. But then Erler scored with a superb return and they started to catch up. After 2:52 hours, Miedler converted the second match point with a service winner to make it 8:6.