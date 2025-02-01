Increasing demand: The country needs new pilots

More interested parties than vacancies

One person who has already made the leap into the AUA cockpit is Max Beichl. The 24-year-old works as a first officer (co-pilot) on an Embraer 195, a short-haul aircraft. What does he like about his special job? "The great view! No, without the fun. I'm particularly fascinated by working with so many different people who are all passionate about the same thing and make our work possible in the first place," says the Vienna native. The location, environment and working atmosphere at Austrian were the best match for his wishes. By the way, no general information is given on the starting salary in the AUA cockpit, as various factors (bonuses, previous knowledge, experience) are also taken into account. However, there are always more applicants than there are vacancies. In any case, applicants are faced with a very selective selection process.