GAK brings in talent who played for PSG and Chelsea!

He will only be 20 years old in March - and yet the list of opponents he has already played against is probably peppered with far more big names than any of his new team-mates. PSG, Atletico, Milan, Chelsea and Inter - the Eisenstadt native has already faced these top teams. In keeping with his age, "only" in the Youth League, in which he played 24 games for Red Bull Salzburg (7 goals, 4 assists).