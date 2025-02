Melek’s mother now says: “My baby is not dead”

She eats little, cries a lot - and sometimes it seems as if she is completely removed from this world. When she lies quietly, often for hours, on her bed in the forensic ward of the Hietzing Clinic and stares fixedly at the white ceiling wall. Or when, with a cushion in her arms, she slowly paces up and down in the hospital room that is her detention room and sobs: "My little one, I love you so much. My little one, you're not dead, you're with me ..." Büsra T. seems to have realized by now that she has done something horrible - and at the same time is trying to suppress what has happened.