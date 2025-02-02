Kickl takes action: “Immediate protection” in the area of asylum

Asylum should remain temporary protection

The blue party is seeing red and FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl, who is just entering the home straight in the blue-black coalition negotiations with the ÖVP, wants to de facto cut access to citizenship via the asylum route as quickly as possible. "Asylum remains temporary protection and must not become citizenship after a time limit of currently ten years. Anything else mixes asylum and immigration and is therefore one of the many pull factors for which people come to Austria and which must be stopped," Kickl explained to "Krone" and the daily newspaper "Heute".