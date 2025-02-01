The blue-black coalition is shooting itself in the foot with XXXXX

Budget restructuring

At 900 million euros, the outflow in the previous year was more than twice as high as estimated. Kunasek cited the slowing economy and unexpectedly high expenditure, such as for storm damage, as reasons for this. In the upcoming financial equalization negotiations in Vienna, the Styrians want to hit the table and get more money. "The goal must be to remain below one billion euros in 2025 in order to consolidate the budget in the medium term by 2030," says the head of the province. On the expenditure side, subsidies will have to be reviewed.

Air 100s

In the greater Graz area, it will be possible to step on the gas again in future. Specifically, the air 100 limit is to be dropped on the A9 and A2 around Graz. According to Kunasek, people need cars in Styria as an extensive federal state. The air 100 will be subjected to an in-depth review tomorrow. Technology is advancing, pollutant levels have improved immensely - "based on facts, we will take measures as quickly as possible."

Ban on begging

"We have no regulation in Styria," says FPÖ leader Kunasek and announces that the provincial security law will be amended. Commercial begging will be banned; sectoral bans on begging, for example around bus stations, should also be possible. Ambitious timetable: A corresponding state parliament resolution is to be passed in summer 2025.

Reducing bureaucracy

This topic has so far remained vague, but Deputy Governor Manuela Khom has now announced the first steps: "Bureaucratic hurdles affect Styrians in many areas of life. We discussed this point at great length yesterday. The first new deregulation law is to be passed this summer, and we want to be finished with all measures by 2027."

Payment card for asylum seekers

With the introduction of a payment card for asylum seekers, as already exists in Lower Austria, cash benefits are to be abolished. The aim is to prevent abuse. There was talk of around 1000 people affected in Styria by the end of 2024. "We are waiting for the federal tender and will not be launching our own initiative," says Manuela Khom.

Highway expansion

The Green Infrastructure Minister Leonore Gewessler had always been opposed, but the new constellation in the federal government is now playing into the hands of the Styrian government: the A9 southbound motorway is to be widened to three lanes. "The expansion is important for the economic area, but also for the residents of the affected communities south of Graz. However, more is needed, such as the expansion of the S36 or closing the gap in the S37," says Mario Kunasek.

Flight connection

Graz Airport should also be upgraded; after all, 5,000 jobs are directly linked to the location. "We are also committed to the further expansion of flight connections - for example to Vienna, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart or Brussels. In addition, we continue to insist on the construction of our own Koralm stop," says Kunasek.

Healthcare

The coalition is calling for an increase in medical study places. "We have already made representations in Vienna for the introduction of a new model. We want to approach some of those young people who just missed the aptitude test and offer them a place if they commit to Styria," says the Governor.

Violence

Deputy Provincial Governor Khom has clear words on the increasing violence against children and women: "We are often shocked at the level of punishment that follows. The level of punishment urgently needs to be increased" - an issue that falls within the remit of the federal government.