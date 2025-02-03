Police now “on the lookout” for stem cell donors

A life-saving five minutes

"If you have the opportunity, you have to do it," explains a police student. Using cotton swabs, the "sample" is taken from the inside of the cheek for 30 seconds. Packed in an envelope, everything is done after five minutes. One thing proves how important and, above all, how life-saving these five minutes can be for another person: the chance of finding a suitable donor is 1 in 500,000. Only one in ten registered donors is ever called.