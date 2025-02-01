Neighbor called police
Father and four-year-old son under the influence of drugs!
The cries of a child worried a resident of an apartment building in St. Veit. She alerted the police. What the officers saw was unbelievable: two severely dazed people, presumably impaired by drugs. One was the father (43), the other his four-year-old son.
Shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday, a resident of an apartment building in St. Veit is irritated: she hears the cries of a small child coming from a neighboring apartment. Nobody responded to her knocking, so she called the police. The officers are not answered either. Suddenly the screams stop. Imminent danger! The fire department opens the balcony door so that the emergency services can get into the apartment.
Shocked emergency services
"If you had seen the apartment!" a police officer told the "Krone". A man and his son were sleeping there. "The boy was completely under the covers, all sweaty, but he was moving. The father was no longer moving," says the officer, who suffers during such an extraordinary, unbelievable operation.
As the father and son appear to be very dazed, the emergency doctor is called immediately: He diagnoses impairment in the 43-year-old and the four-year-old - presumably caused by addictive substances. "The doctor was shocked", according to the police. Father and son were immediately taken to Klagenfurt Hospital.
In the apartment, the officers seize half a kilo of cannabis and the drug substitute methadone.
The father has not yet been questioned about what happened: He is not in good health, but has already been released from the hospital.
The boy's mother has been informed of her child's whereabouts. The four-year-old had been visiting his biological father. The child is still in hospital.
The drug squad is continuing the investigation into the man, who is known in the drug scene. The youth welfare office has been informed.
According to the Austrian Register of Proprietary Medicinal Products, there is no data available on the effects of methadone on under 15-year-olds. The drug, which is also used in pain therapy, is not used in children. It is known from Hamburg that an eleven-year-old died from a methadone overdose.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
